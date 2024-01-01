Petrol Station is a cross between GMO x Chem de La Sour. This strain packs a sweet and creamy flavor with a touch of garlic on the exhale. The aroma is similar and unique with spices, flowers, and a twist of garlic. Petrol Station packs heady cerebral potential effects that may have you filled with euphoria launching you into pure happiness and ease. This strain is great for daytime use and should please the heaviest of consumers.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more