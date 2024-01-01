Red Bullz is a balanced pheno that came from Grape Gas with one of its own clones. Prevalent terpenes Myrcene, Farnesene, and Caryophyllene produce supremely sweet aromas and flavors of grapes and tropical fruits, with diesel lingering in the background. And that does make it a great way to potentially get energized, as well as generally upbeat but calm. No wings, but way better if you ask us.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

