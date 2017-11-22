CRU Cannabis
Banana Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Herbal Banana
Fresh Banana
SENSATION
Relaxed Happiness
Euphoric Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Eighth Hybrid Flower
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
