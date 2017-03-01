About this product
Spicy Lemon & Pine
Hashy & Earthy
SENSATION
Calm Mind & Body
Giggly Lightheartedness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
El Jefe, also known as "Jefe OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose El Jefe to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
El Jefe effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with