Thai
Thai refers to a cannabis variety that grows natively in Thailand and was brought to the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. This pure sativa landrace is sometimes called “Thai Sticks” because of the way its buds are traditionally dried and tied into long sticks. This original Thai variety has given rise to many strains we commonly see on the market today, including Voodoo, Juicy Fruit, and the classic Haze. Thai induces powerful but comfortable effects and has a distinct fruity, citrus aroma. This strain is a challenge for growers outside tropical climates, but greenhouse gardens make this grow possible for experts patient enough for Thai’s long growth cycle and slow flowering.
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
