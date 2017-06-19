Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Curaleaf

Curaleaf

Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker) Kief 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Mazar x Blueberry effects

Reported by real people like you
725 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!