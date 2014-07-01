About this strain
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168