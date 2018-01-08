About this product

Dabpress 3X5" dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kits With Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A Hydraulic Press



Notice:



dp-rp35s is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kit to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working.

Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended for Proper Clearance.

Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.

Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog

Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read from our blog



Packing List:



1Pcs x Anodized Plates Rosin Cube

1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r115

Instruction Manual

1Pcs Screwdriver Tool



Specifications:



Temperature Range: 0-399F

Power: 500W

Voltage: 110V

Plate Size: 3" x 5"

Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5"

External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"

Total Weight: 14.5lbs



Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb35n or dp-rb35m

Recommended Magnetic Alignment Loading Rack dp-mj35



Attentions:



Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube kit dp-rp35s

Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6"

Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons

One Person Operation

Keep It out of Reach of Children

Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen

Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping



Suggestions:



dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press

dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press

dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press

dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press

dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press