Dabpress Technologies
dp-rp35s 3x5" Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits - Buy from Dabpress.com
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Dabpress 3X5" dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kits With Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A Hydraulic Press
Notice:
dp-rp35s is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kit to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working.
Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended for Proper Clearance.
Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.
Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog
Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read from our blog
Packing List:
1Pcs x Anodized Plates Rosin Cube
1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r115
Instruction Manual
1Pcs Screwdriver Tool
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Power: 500W
Voltage: 110V
Plate Size: 3" x 5"
Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5"
External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"
Total Weight: 14.5lbs
Tags:
Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb35n or dp-rb35m
Recommended Magnetic Alignment Loading Rack dp-mj35
Attentions:
Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube kit dp-rp35s
Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6"
Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons
One Person Operation
Keep It out of Reach of Children
Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen
Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping
Suggestions:
dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press
dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press
Notice:
dp-rp35s is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kit to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working.
Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended for Proper Clearance.
Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.
Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog
Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read from our blog
Packing List:
1Pcs x Anodized Plates Rosin Cube
1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r115
Instruction Manual
1Pcs Screwdriver Tool
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Power: 500W
Voltage: 110V
Plate Size: 3" x 5"
Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5"
External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"
Total Weight: 14.5lbs
Tags:
Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb35n or dp-rb35m
Recommended Magnetic Alignment Loading Rack dp-mj35
Attentions:
Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube kit dp-rp35s
Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6"
Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons
One Person Operation
Keep It out of Reach of Children
Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen
Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping
Suggestions:
dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press
dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!