Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dabstract

Dabstract

Prenup Live Resin THCA 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Crossing into the 90%+ range on average, our THCA is the result of our relentless pursuit of purity and ultimate user satisfaction. It can be used by itself, rolled into a joint, or you can compliment your other dabbables with a hint of our THCA "sprinkles" to give them an extra kick.

Prenup effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Creative
7% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
7% of people report feeling aroused
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!