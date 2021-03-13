DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable

Indulge in a banana sundae that never melts or makes a mess.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 HHC disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

- 2 grams of highly potent HHC distillate



Flavor Profile

- Banana Sundae - Sativa

- Features creamy fruity flavors with a strong banana overtone



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Banana OG and Sundae Driver



How Does it Feel?

- Banana Sundae is known for its heavy tingly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects