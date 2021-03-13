About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 2G Delta 8 Titanz Disposable
Indulge in a banana sundae that never melts or makes a mess.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent HHC distillate
Flavor Profile
- Banana Sundae - Sativa
- Features creamy fruity flavors with a strong banana overtone
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Banana OG and Sundae Driver
How Does it Feel?
- Banana Sundae is known for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Banana Sundae is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Sundae - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Banana Sundae effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
30% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!