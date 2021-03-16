About this product
Bigger is Better.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a dual heating ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
- 2.1 grams
Flavor Profile
- LA Wedding Pop - Sativa
- Features a sweet taste with citrusy undertones
About this strain
LA Wedding Pop is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Wedding Pop - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
LA Wedding Pop effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!