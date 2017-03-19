About this product
When life gives you lemons you make lemonade. Then you figure out a way to make it pink.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Pink Lemonade - Hybrid
- Smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale
Strain
- Sativa-dominant hybrid
- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush
How Does it Feel?
- Pink Lemonade is famous for its energetic effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Long-lasting full-body high
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with