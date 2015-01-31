Dazed 9G HHC Flower

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent HHC flower on the market. DazeD8's HHC flower will take you exactly where you want to be.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 HHC flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfect for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 9G to send you to space multiple times

- The most potent HHC flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Super Silver Haze - Sativa

- Tangy citrus taste with gassy undertones



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze



How Does it Feel?

- SSH is famous for its energetic effects

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects