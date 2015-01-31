About this product
Dazed 9G HHC Flower
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent HHC flower on the market. DazeD8's HHC flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfect for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Super Silver Haze - Sativa
- Tangy citrus taste with gassy undertones
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze
How Does it Feel?
- SSH is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent HHC flower on the market. DazeD8's HHC flower will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC flower is the antithesis of quiet. With these packs, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfect for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 9G to send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Super Silver Haze - Sativa
- Tangy citrus taste with gassy undertones
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze
How Does it Feel?
- SSH is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,632 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!