DD8 brand Dose of HHC cartridges contain 95% hemp-derived HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blended with 5% natural strain-specific terpenes. Not synthetic.
DD8 HHC products are third-party lab tested for batch purity and potency, USA made, 100% hemp derived, no cutting agents, additives, flavorings or fillers.
HHC is a cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. DD8's HHC is the highest quality NR-HHC, which binds to the CB1 receptor.
PRODUCT SPECS:
*950mg (+/-5%) pure hemp-derived HHC; 1ml cartridge
*5% Terpene natural strain infused
*<0.3% or less D9 THC
*510 battery pen required (not included)
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
About this brand
The DD8 experience promotes relaxation, intensifies creativity, and depending on your tolerance level--is a great option for when you want to lighten your vibe without compromising your productivity.
Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. #dd8elevate
