Delta 8 Pro
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Banana Kush effects
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
