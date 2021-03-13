About this product
A powerful indica-dominant strain that permeates an aroma of cracked buds. Medellin can only be described as pure gas, making it the best choice for experienced users.
- Disposable Vape Pen Capacity: 2 grams (2000mg)
- Disposable Life Span: 1000 Draws
- Contains cannabis-derived and natural terpenes
- Automatic draw, easy to operate
- Rechargeable
- Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
*Our vapes contain zero traces MCT oil, VG, PG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agents*
Delta-8 THC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with a 3 second inhale and waiting 20 minutes before taking more to establish tolerance.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.
About this strain
Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Medellin effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Munchies
Delta Munchies specializes in delta 8 and HHC products. Including vapes, gummies, prerolls, and tinctures all made with potent delta-8 oil that is complemented with natural and cannabis-derived terpenes.
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.
