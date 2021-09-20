Deluxe Leaf
Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking.
Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is THE FULL SPECTRUM vape oil cartridge for you.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!