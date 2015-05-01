About this strain
Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night’s sleep.
Blue Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
94% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
