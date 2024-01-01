Blockberry [Batch #1969] Blueberry & Pomegranate Flavors | 100mg
Blockberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blockberry has a unique structure and is one of the sturdiest plants you can grow. It produces dense, olive-green buds with purple hues and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Blockberry is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blockberry effects include feeling euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blockberry when dealing with symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Bred by California’s Blockhead Budz, Blockberry features flavors like orange, vanilla and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and cherry aroma. The average price of Blockberry typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blockberry is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blockberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.