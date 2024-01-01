Blockberry [Batch #1969] Blueberry & Pomegranate Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

From where the Phat Beats stretch for Mad Blocks, comes the batch Blockberry from Soiku Bano. These gummies are the ultimate flavor explosion, with the tantalizing tastes of Blueberry and Pomegranate that will make your taste buds do a happy dance. With a terpene percentage of 3.92%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a symphony of aromas that will have you sniffing the tin like a bloodhound. The THC content is a mind-boggling 77.13%, giving you a high that hits harder than a heavyweight boxer. And with a CBG percentage of 4.12%, these gummies also provide a sense of relaxation that will have you melting into the couch. So grab a tin of Blockberry gummies and let the Phat Beats serenade your senses while you chill like a boss.

About this strain

Blockberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blockberry has a unique structure and is one of the sturdiest plants you can grow. It produces dense, olive-green buds with purple hues and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Blockberry is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blockberry effects include feeling euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blockberry when dealing with symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Bred by California’s Blockhead Budz, Blockberry features flavors like orange, vanilla and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and cherry aroma. The average price of Blockberry typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blockberry is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blockberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item