Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.
