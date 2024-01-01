Dulce de Uva [Batch #1893] Honeydew & Lux Cherry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Dulce Dangerous, the grape secret agent, is back with a new mission for your mind. Introducing Dulce de Uva, the batch that will have you feeling like a master of disguise. With a terpene percentage of 7.35%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are designed to give you a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative. Just like Dulce Dangerous, this batch is perfect for deep thinkers who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So grab your tin of Dulce de Uva, channel your inner secret agent, and get ready for a mission that's as sweet as Honeydew and as Luxurious as Cherry.

﻿Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
