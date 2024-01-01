Dulce Dangerous, the grape secret agent, is back with a new mission for your mind. Introducing Dulce de Uva, the batch that will have you feeling like a master of disguise. With a terpene percentage of 7.35%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are designed to give you a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative. Just like Dulce Dangerous, this batch is perfect for deep thinkers who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So grab your tin of Dulce de Uva, channel your inner secret agent, and get ready for a mission that's as sweet as Honeydew and as Luxurious as Cherry.

