Modified Banana [Batch #1899] Dragon Fruit & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg
About this product
About this strain
Modified Banana, also known as “Modified Bananas,” is an extremely potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with GMO. The effects of Modified Banana are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us Modified Bananas is “the most fun high” they have ever had. Common effects of Modified Banana include euphoria, relaxation, and feeling talkative. It features a banana-forward flavor profile with pungent fruity and floral aromas. Some consumers say it smells like ammonia, while others say it smells like butter. The dominant terpene in Modified Banana is myrcene, with limonene and caryophyllene as the secondary terpenes. Medical marijuana patients report this strain may provide relief from symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Modified Banana pairs well with nighttime activities when you have nothing left to do but hit the hay. The THC percentage of Modified Banana is 31%, meaning this strain should only be used by experienced cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.