Get ready to go bananas with the Modified Banana batch from High Country Healing! This batch is a blend of Banana OG and GMO strains, resulting in a hybrid that will have you feeling like a robot banana on a mission. With its terpene percentage of 7.69%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a unique flavor experience that combines the sweetness of a banana with a hint of mechanical zest, along with the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Starfruit. So grab a tin of these medicated gummies and let the Modified Banana tickle your taste buds and take you on a wild ride through the world of futuristic fruit.

