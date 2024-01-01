Modified Banana [Batch #1899] Dragon Fruit & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to go bananas with the Modified Banana batch from High Country Healing! This batch is a blend of Banana OG and GMO strains, resulting in a hybrid that will have you feeling like a robot banana on a mission. With its terpene percentage of 7.69%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a unique flavor experience that combines the sweetness of a banana with a hint of mechanical zest, along with the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Starfruit. So grab a tin of these medicated gummies and let the Modified Banana tickle your taste buds and take you on a wild ride through the world of futuristic fruit.

About this strain

Modified Banana, also known as “Modified Bananas,” is an extremely potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with GMO. The effects of Modified Banana are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us Modified Bananas is “the most fun high” they have ever had. Common effects of Modified Banana include euphoria, relaxation, and feeling talkative. It features a banana-forward flavor profile with pungent fruity and floral aromas. Some consumers say it smells like ammonia, while others say it smells like butter. The dominant terpene in Modified Banana is myrcene, with limonene and caryophyllene as the secondary terpenes. Medical marijuana patients report this strain may provide relief from symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Modified Banana pairs well with nighttime activities when you have nothing left to do but hit the hay. The THC percentage of Modified Banana is 31%, meaning this strain should only be used by experienced cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
