Get ready to roll into a sushi-inspired adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Pink Zushi gummies. These delectable treats are a fusion of flavors inspired by the vibrant world of sushi. Each gummy is bursting with the flavors of Honeydew and Hula Berry, with greens and pinks just like the cucumbers and salmon found in traditional sushi rolls. With a terpene percentage of 4.72%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to tantalize your taste buds and bliss you out. The THC content of 72.9% and CBG content of 3.21% ensure a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of Pink Zushi gummies and let the colors of the ocean transport you to a state of blissful relaxation.

