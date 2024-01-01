Pink Zushi [Batch #2124] Honeydew & Hula Berry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get ready to roll into a sushi-inspired adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Pink Zushi gummies. These delectable treats are a fusion of flavors inspired by the vibrant world of sushi. Each gummy is bursting with the flavors of Honeydew and Hula Berry, with greens and pinks just like the cucumbers and salmon found in traditional sushi rolls. With a terpene percentage of 4.72%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to tantalize your taste buds and bliss you out. The THC content of 72.9% and CBG content of 3.21% ensure a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of Pink Zushi gummies and let the colors of the ocean transport you to a state of blissful relaxation.

Pink Zushi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Mag Landrace. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Zushi is a flavorful and potent strain that has gained popularity for its balanced effects and unique flavor profile. Pink Zushi boasts a well-balanced combination of sativa and indica genetics, providing users with a harmonious experience that starts with a euphoric uplift and gradually eases into deep relaxation. This makes Pink Zushi suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike, as it offers a versatile range of effects. Leafly customers have reported that Pink Zushi's effects include feeling a sense of relaxation, happiness, and creativity. The strain's well-rounded effects make it a great choice for various occasions, whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or spark some creative inspiration. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Zushi to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile option for managing both physical and mental discomfort. Bred by Alien Labs, Pink Zushi features flavors like sweet berries, tropical fruit, and a hint of earthiness. These complex flavors contribute to the strain's overall appeal and enhance the smoking experience. The dominant terpene of Pink Zushi is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. Myrcene is known for its potential sedative properties, making Pink Zushi a good choice for those seeking relaxation and stress relief. The average price of Pink Zushi typically ranges from $40 to $60 per eighth, depending on the location and availability. Pink Zushi stands out not only for its balanced effects and flavorful profile but also for its lineage that combines popular strains Zkittlez and Mag Landrace. This unique genetic combination contributes to Pink Zushi's distinct qualities and makes it a sought-after strain among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've experienced Pink Zushi, consider leaving a strain review to share your insights and impressions with the cannabis community.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
