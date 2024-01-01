These Rotten Cherries from Bonsai Cultivation are like the rebels of the fruit world, with a flavor that's a mix of Guava and Lux Cherry. These gummies have gone rotten (not really), resulting in a batch that's not for the faint of heart. With a terpene percentage of 3.33%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to pack a punch. The THC content of 69.03% and CBG content of 2.06% means these gummies are not messing around. So, if you're feeling a little adventurous and want to try something different, these Rotten Cherries are the perfect choice.

Show more