Introducing Super Boof, the caped crusader of cannabis gummies from the wizards at Soiku Bano! With a terpene percentage of 5.18%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies pack a punch just like our superhero. Super Boof's signature catchphrase, "Stay energized, stay safe!" perfectly sums up the potential effects of this batch. With a THC percentage of 77.74 and CBG percentage of 4.98, these gummies will keep you feeling energized and ready to take on the day. Just like Super Boof flying through the city, these gummies will give you the super strength and speed you need to tackle any task. So grab a tin of Super Boof gummies and join the fight against crime and fatigue!

Show more