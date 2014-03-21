Loading…
Logo for the brand Dime Industries

Dime Industries

Candy Cane - Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD
About this product

CANDY CANE - Our first limited edition flavor is meant to make you feel like you’re sipping Christmas in front of a warm fire. With a mix of light peppermint flavor and sweet cream this Candy Cane flavor is a refreshing take on our Dime Line Up. Enjoy!

Candy Cane effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!