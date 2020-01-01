We are Diosa Verde, a boutique, high quality marijuana producer and processor located in Whatcom County, Washington. State licensed since April 2015, we continually strive to provide the highest quality of cannabis. We pride ourselves on offering hand crafted cannabis flowers, produced with a human touch. Attention to detail differentiates our flowers from the competition. Our plants are lovingly nurtured, hand watered, and hand trimmed. The same detailed attention is given to producing our solvent-free bubble hash, and our 100% flower joints. Our goal is to maintain quality of production, while offering affordable pricing. We strive to bring the best products to both medical and recreational consumers. Our strains have been selected for their unique terpene profiles, as well as for their CBD and thc contents. Our passion lies in raising flowers with exquisite aromas and flavors.