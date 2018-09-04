Discount Cannabis Seeds
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Zkittlez
Effect: Powerful, Relaxing, Thought Provoking
Outdoor Yield (g): 2000-2500
Indoor Yield (g): 500-700 gr/m²
Flowering Time (days): 56 - 63
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 1st-2nd week
Cannabinoid Content: Medium
Height (cm): 140-170cm
Height Outdoor (cm): 140-170cm
Height: Tall
Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40%
Taste: Fruity
Aroma: Fruity
Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm
Barney’s Farm brand new Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds unleash the gigantic power of West Coast genetics with an amazing fusion of Original Glue and Zkittlez.
An exquisite trichome celebration awaits following 60 days in bloom.
You won’t forget the first time you experience Gorilla Zkittlez’s fertile fruits.
Leaning toward the Indica side of the cannabis spectrum, this emerging favourite is a powerful and thought-provoking beauty, whose trichome-laden glistening pistils will delight all comers.
Why not let Gorilla Zkittlez’s 24% THC seduce you into a warm realm of rest and relaxation that you will never want to leave?
Flowering times of 8-9 weeks can be expected indoors, with outdoor grows finishing in early October.
Expect up to 2.5 kg from a well-cared for outdoor grow and a final height of up to 1.7m.
Zkittlez effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
