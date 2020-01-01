 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Dispensary Pak

Dispensary Pak is an IMPAK Corporation brand offering products to the cannabis market. The products we offer are based on the success of our parent company, IMPAK Corporation. IMPAK Corporation is an industry leader in flexible packaging, controlled atmospheric packaging and sealing equipment with a full line of standard and custom absorbent products servicing a wide variety of industrial and consumer requirements since 1993. IMPAK Corporation products are trusted by major businesses worldwide for protection in applications for pharmaceutical, biomedical, electronics, food safety, transportation, government, and many more.