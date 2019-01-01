Doc Green's Therapeutic Healing Cream

Doc Green's topical cannabis products deliver healing cannabinoids to your muscles, aches, and injuries while keeping your head clear. Our topical cannabis formulations deliver the pain relieving and anti-inflammatory phytocannabinoid THC-A to pain and injuries. The herbal cannabis medicine is absorbed into the skin and tissues, where it acts locally on cannabinoid receptors. From arthritis to tense muscles, sprains, aches, spasms and itches, we provide pain and inflammation relief in an all-natural topical without side effects or a psychoactive “high”. Because personal and global health are intimately connected, we source natural and sustainable ingredients. The Fair Trade shea butter and red palm oil in our Therapeutic Healing Cream come from a women's cooperative in West Africa, supporting local community initiatives. The bee products in our balm are mindfully sourced to support global and local organic suppliers.