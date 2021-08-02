Door County Cannabis Company
About this product
Like the rush of nature that invigorates our creative side, Ridges Rush provides a long-lasting, invigorating buzz. A combination of the earthy pine terpene profile of trainwreck and the sweet Hawaiian flavors of pineapple express creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape.
TERPENE PROFILES
Trainwreck & Pineapple express
INTENDED OUTCOMES
An invigorating buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in terpinolene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, limonene, beta-pinene, and ocimene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
TERPENE PROFILES
Trainwreck & Pineapple express
INTENDED OUTCOMES
An invigorating buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in terpinolene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, limonene, beta-pinene, and ocimene.
INGREDIENTS
Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!