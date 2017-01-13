Blue Hash
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Blue Hash effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
