This particular phenotype of Animal Cookies has become a keeper at Double Dutch Farms. The irresistible taste of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) you’ve come to know and love with a silky smooth blanket of black cherry flavor. Don’t let the low THC on this hybrid fool you, as it fully encapsulates the ‘entourage effect’ of cannabinoids. It’s pretty purple buds are quite possibly the most flavorful we’ve experienced to date.