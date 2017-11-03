Down Low
Platinum GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Platinum Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
845 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
