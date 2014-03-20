About this strain
Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
Cotton Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
623 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
