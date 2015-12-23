DRIP Cannabinoids
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in the luscious farmland of Kentucky. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
Bubble Gum effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
