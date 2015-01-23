Loading…
501st OG

HybridTHC 21%CBD

501st is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. It holds a citrus and earthy aroma that mixes with its sweet fruity flavors.
This strain offers a long-lasting body high making it a great nighttime medication, providing soothing yet powerful effects that are great as a sleep aid and pain relief. It has also helped patients suffering from psychiatric symptoms, PTSD and ADHD.

Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
