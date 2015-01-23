DTF - Downtown Flower
501st OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
501st is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. It holds a citrus and earthy aroma that mixes with its sweet fruity flavors.
This strain offers a long-lasting body high making it a great nighttime medication, providing soothing yet powerful effects that are great as a sleep aid and pain relief. It has also helped patients suffering from psychiatric symptoms, PTSD and ADHD.
501st OG effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
