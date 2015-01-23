About this product

501st is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. It holds a citrus and earthy aroma that mixes with its sweet fruity flavors.

This strain offers a long-lasting body high making it a great nighttime medication, providing soothing yet powerful effects that are great as a sleep aid and pain relief. It has also helped patients suffering from psychiatric symptoms, PTSD and ADHD.