About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.