White Fire OG
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
A sativa-dominant hybrid with uplifting and comfortable cerebrally focused effects Daytime use of this strain won't leave the consumer drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen to treat anxiety, depression, pain, and appetite loss.
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
