Dutch Valley Farms
MOVING FORWARD. HONORING TRADITION. CELEBRATING THE HARVEST.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Dutch Valley Farms products
33 products
Flower
Garlic Mints
by Dutch Valley Farms
5.0
(
6
)
Flower
Divine Gelato
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Banana Punch
by Dutch Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
OD Blueberry
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 25%
Rosin
GG4 Rosin 1g
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 67.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Cherry Cheesecake 2g 4-pack
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 23.15%
CBD 0%
Shake
Motorbreath Shake
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 27.05%
CBD 0%
Flower
GMO Cookiees
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
OG Kush # 18
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
Nookies
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 22.03%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Animal Mints
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
503/305 Kush
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 27.02%
CBD 0%
Flower
J1
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
24K Gold
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
Ghost Mints
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 21.25%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
Romulan
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
Black Cherry Cheesecake
by Dutch Valley Farms
Pre-rolls
Garlic Mints Pre-Roll 1g
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Critical Mass (2:1)
by Dutch Valley Farms
Flower
Banana OG
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 26.84%
CBD 0.07%
Rosin
Platinum Valley Rosin 1g
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Dutch Valley Farms
THC 25.87%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Diesel Kush
by Dutch Valley Farms
