Holy Grail OG (sometimes called Holy Grail Kush) is an extremely potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet mellow effects. This strain scored the first ever perfect score at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup under the hybrid category. A premium phenotype of Holy Grail OG will hit hard at first and then deliver a mellow sensation. Dutchie’s Holy Grail OG has been lab tested at over 28% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Holy Grail OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.