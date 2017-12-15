Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dutchy

Dutchy

Dutchy Pre-Roll (Middlefork)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.

Available in :
0.5gx2

Middlefork effects

Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!