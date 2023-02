Ready for blast off? Start with a premium full-gram single raw pre-roll and lace with kief for extra pow! Our SANDIA SUNSETS Kief Infused pre-roll packs a potent punch.



You'll love the high potency and value of our SANDIA SUNSETS Kief Infused pre-roll. A kief-infused pre-roll is over 30% total THC (vs. raw pre-rolls closer to 20% THC).



These joints pack a punch! Grown outdoors under the beautiful New Mexico sunshine.

