We can ship to virtually any address in the world. Note that there are restrictions on some products, and some products cannot be shipped to international destinations. When you place an order, we will get a real-time shipping quotes and delivery dates for you based on the availability of your items and the shipping options you choose. Please also note that the shipping rates for many items we sell are weight-based. The weight of any such item can be found on its detail page. To reflect the policies of the shipping companies we use, all weights will be rounded up to the next full 100 grams. Returns Policy You may return most new, unopened items within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. We’ll also pay the return shipping costs if the return is a result of our error (you received an incorrect or defective item, etc.). You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days). If you need to return an item, simply login to your account, view the order using the “Complete Orders” link under the My Account menu and click the Return Item(s) button. We’ll notify you via e-mail of your refund once we’ve received and processed the returned item. To return an item: You need to sign into your account and click on the “completed orders” tab. There you can request a return through the automated system. All returns are required to go through this process before returning to Dynamite Stix. You will receive an automated email with the return address and reference number. Any returns without this authorisation will be rejected. Your name and order number must be with the package to process the return