About this product

Effects: U plifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it.



Flavor: Diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.



Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge



More Details:



1000mg Total Extract

Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes

950mg Delta 8 THC

50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes

100% Hemp Derived



No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT



Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass

510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)

Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes

Delta-9-THC Content: None detected



Natural Terpenes: Yes