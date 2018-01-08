Loading…
Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Cart

SativaTHC 18%CBD
Effects: U plifting, energized mind and body buzz, this strain is a great daytime option that will have you ready to get at it.

Flavor: Diesel, lingering earthiness, and very subtle citrus notes provide a memorable experience.

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge

1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived

No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT

Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Delta-9-THC Content: None detected

Natural Terpenes: Yes

5,481 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
