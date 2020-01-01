Eclipse Farm-Ecology is a health and wellness concentrate and infused products company specializing in the use of cannabis and other healthy and healing herbs to produce unique products that may be used to improve vitality, longevity, happiness, well-being, disease prevention and healing. We craft all of our concentrates and infused products in regard to our suffering earth and her inhabitants. We believe cannabis can heal and that sustainable and ecological practice in growing and processing cannabis is absolutely necessary in order to perpetuate a healthy and vital planet and people. Farm fresh, eclipse farm-ecology products begin with a commitment to sustainable and organic agricultural practice. We believe it is imperative for cannabis agriculture to demonstrate “the right way to do farming”. eclipse farm-ecology flavorful concentrates and infused products is the best because we start with the flower of crops grown with fresh air, clean water, and pure sunshine on a family farm. Sound Science and safe traditional extraction methods are at the root of every product with eclipse farm-ecology’s name on it. We produce and package all of our concentrates and infusions from beginning to end in a Hygienic lab environment using standard practice for safe food handling. We extract using safe closed loop light hydro carbon extraction systems and methods as well as other safe forms of extraction, infusion and distillation. We safely reclaim more than 98% of any solvent used in any of our processes. Finest Flavor in eclipse farm-ecology concentrates and infusions start on the farm. The essence of every cannabinoid and terpene is, then, carefully cultivated combining pure science and culinary genius. The result is the Finest Flavor of any concentrate or infused product available to you.