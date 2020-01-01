Elevate Accessories

We are aiming to create a quality lifestyle brand within the cannabis community that will help reshape the negative stereotypes associated with cannabis users. We are not alone in this mission; there is already a considerable movement to legitimize those who use cannabis recreationally and therapeutically. We say, the more the merrier. We proudly launched the brand to near-universally positive reception at the BIG Show and High Times Cup in our hometown of Denver in April 2014. In fact, we design and manufacture almost all our products in Denver, with the exception of our glass, featured in the Fillmore Bubbler and Mini Hitter, all of which are still manufactured in the US. As we grow, we will continue to find clever, innovative, and elegant solutions to everyday smokers' needs, creating products that are both functional and beautiful. This is something that smokers and non smokers alike can appreciate.