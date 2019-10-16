Elevate Cannabis Co.
Key Lime Pie
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The bold indica influence produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia, but have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
