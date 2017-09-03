This 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid has a high THC content. Grown by Norias Naturals and spawned from Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies, this strain brings a laid back buzz. Wedding Cake is reported to help with creative inspiration, increasing appetite, eases arthritis, mood and anxiety.



>Vibes with a Drew Barrymore RomCom and sweet tooth binge



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets

Show more