Emerald Chief Trading Co

From its inception, Emerald Chief set out to raise the bar for distribution and management in the cannabis industry. From inspecting every shipment of cannabis for quality, to providing our clients with real time market analysis, we support our customers from seed to sale. We were the very first distributor of our kind, and our experience is borne from years of doing business in the trenches of this young and tumultuous industry. Our people are cannabis industry veterans, our processes are fine-tuned, and our service is second to none. We not only operate by the highest standards, we help our clients raise theirs. OUR VALUES Positivity We are always upbeat, and help diffuse negative energy and tension whenever we come across it. We are supportive of the cannabis community that birthed this new industry, and do everything we can to nurture it. Honesty While some businesses may still be shaking off the legacy of the illegal cannabis trade, we hold ourselves to the highest ethical business standards, which means 100% transparency and honesty, always. Relationship We are down to earth, friendly and welcoming, not aloof corporate types. We pride ourselves on the quality of the relationships we’ve established with our clients. We believe it is important who we surround ourselves with, both within our company and with the broader cannabis community. Ingenuity Our business practices are proven, consistent and effective, but they are not written in stone. We are adaptable, ever-improving, and flexible enough to move with the industry as it changes, making adjustments and offering custom tailored solutions to our clients when necessary.